Jennifer Lopez, on Instagram the first photo of the 25 million dollar wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has published on social networks the first photo of his wedding (bis) in Georgia with Ben Affleck: a close-up with the face covered by the bridal veil, in which the white dress can be seen Ralph Lauren specially designed for her. A shot with which the pop star wanted to attract the most curious fans of her: “The first peek at my wedding, check out OnTheJLo.com”, Wrote JLo accompanying the image. On his website are available, then, the other photos of the wedding. Last month, following her first ‘yes’, Lopez had shared, through his newsletter, some shots of the secret wedding to Las Vegas: “We made it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience “.

The first marriage, in Nevada, it had been very intimate. Both dressed in white, – he with “a jacket taken directly from her closet”, she in a long dress with a veil. The two stars secretly got marriedSaturday 16 July, in Little White Chapel in Las Vegas: very few people attended the ceremony, including EmmeLopez’s 14-year-old daughter, her hairdresser Chris Appleton and one of Affleck’s three sons. The second marriages, on the other hand, have respected the canons of the sumptuous Hollywood style. The celebrations, on the Affleck estate in I receivein Georgia, lasted three days and cost 25 million dollars. “There was a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and a lot of fun”, A source told People. Ben and Jennifer have promised each other eternal love in front of 250 guests, in white like them: among them the children of the pop star, the 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, (born from her third marriage to Marc Anthonyfinished in 2011) and the three of the actor, Violet, Serafina and Samuelconceived together with Jennifer Garner (the two ended their relationship in 2018). Among the photos shared by Daily Mail the children of the spouses are seen following them along the aisle set up in the garden, while two of them hold up JLo’s long veil. On the day of the ‘yes’, some drones and helicopters, violating the no-fly zone imposed by the authorities, gave fans some confusing and grainy photos of the ceremony. Now, JLo has intrigued everyone, publishing a shot that suggests to be able to browse the wedding album.