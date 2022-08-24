Jennifer Lopez models the three wedding dresses she wore at her second wedding to Ben Affleck

This Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez published the first photo wedding dress that he used in his second wedding with Ben Affleck, and although it only showed her face covered by the spectacular veil, the image circulated in all entertainment and fashion media.

Now, The Bronx Diva revealed that she not only wore a dress during her wedding with the actor, since model the three wedding dresses that he wore the night of last August 20.

The spectacular designs were in charge Ralph Laurenwho was chosen by JLo because the designer and the Latin star have something in common: they both grew up in the Bronx.





The three wedding dresses that Jennifer Lopez wore

The singer’s first dress is in a mermaid cut with a train full of pleats that opens at the height of the thighs. Although she features a scoop neckline accented with feathers at the neck and sleeves with subtle movement, her back has a stunning cut-out.

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress Instagram JLo Beauty

The second model is also a mermaid cut, it has a subtle train and a small hood-shaped veil. The neckline is a famous halter with an opening on the chest, thus highlighting the singer’s attributes, and the back is also bare with diamond appliqués.

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress Instagram JLo Beauty

In the third dress, the dancer also repeats the mermaid cut, but with hanging pearl appliqués. Even her neck is a kind of necklace full of pearls and from what her sketch indicates, her back is completely uncovered.

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress Instagram JLo Beauty

