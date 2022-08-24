Jennifer Lopez criticized after new images of devastated Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck joined marriage ties – for the second time – through a celebration that lasted all weekend.

The most relevant wedding showbiz consisted of a lavish ceremony and a Sunday barbecue at one of the actor’s mansions in Georgia, which is valued at 8.9 million dollars.

Until now, both celebrities had taken the celebration with secrecy, so everything that has been known about the wedding has been thanks to insiders. However, in the last few hours, Images have begun to emerge of Ben Affleck looking completely devastated.

Jennifer Lopez criticized after new images of Ben Affleck

In the images that have begun to circulate on social networks is appreciated to Ben Affleck devastated inside a truck after three straight days of partying. It is said that Jennifer Lopez was by his side, however, the Diva from the Bronx failed to be caught on camera paparazzi.

Once the photos went viral, criticism of JLo in social networks was not lacking, especially because the images suggest that Affleck was in an inconvenient state, although users have also come out to say that, in reality, Affleck was just tired and the victim of bad photography.

Let’s remember that the actor of “argus” has dealt with alcoholism for much of his life. In fact, this was the cause of your divorce with your ex-wife, Jennifer Garnerwith whom he shares three children.

Also, he’s been to various rehab clinics to get sober again, so his followers fear that has returned to drink during the celebration.

Until now, neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have expressed themselves in this regard.