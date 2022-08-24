Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the first photos of the dress. Now I’m on Lake Como

A six meter long veil and a princely dress. For her second wedding, the diva went big. And after the party, husband and wife fly to Italy. Destination Villa Oleandra, the Clooney family’s summer residence in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck repeat themselves. Almost a week after the wedding that took place in the mega estate of Riceboro in Georgia (one month after the intimate ceremony in Las Vegas), Jennifer Lopez shows in the first social images the princely dress she wore during the wedding. The leitmotif of the happy event was white, imposed on all guests. And the bride chose a mermaid model with the kilometer veil by Ralph Lauren Couture. – photo | video

FAIRYTALE DRESS – In his newsletter JLo shared pictures of her preparation and the dress in which she crowned her dream of love with Ben. Signed by Ralph Lauren, it is a mermaid model with short sleeves, high-necked with a ruffle skirt. The hair collected in a simple chignon very tight with a six meter long veil that enchanted the guests. In addition to the dress with which she said “yes”, the diva wore two other creations, one with a very deep neckline and one beaded and adherent.

THE BRIDE MAKE-UP – The bride’s makeup focused attention on the eyes with false lashes and multicolored smoky-eyes. For her mouth a simple pearly pink lipstick with a bronzed outline drawn in pencil.

A LUXURIOUS WEDDING – After the super secret wedding celebrated in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have gone big: a whole weekend in which to celebrate a newfound love, three days costing around 25 million dollars. People. Ben and J.Lo said their second “yes” in front of 250 guests. The couple’s children act as pageboys for the occasion: Jennifer’s two, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max (born from her third marriage to Marc Anthony, which ended in 2011) and the three of him: Violet, 16, Serafina , 13 and Samuel, 10, born of marriage to Jennifer Garner (the two said goodbye in 2018).

NOW THEY ARE CLOONEY GUESTS – And after the second marriage also a second honeymoon. The couple, in fact, was “spotted on Lake Como. Destination Villa Oleandra of the Clooney spouses. As reported by The Province of ComoJ.Lo and Ben indulged in a romantic dinner at the “Tremezzo” and a romantic moonlight ride on George and Amal Clooney’s speedboat.