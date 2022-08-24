Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck honeymooned in Italy | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

The couple chose northern Italy to enjoy their second romantic getaway.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

A month after their first wedding in Las Vegas and a few days before the second great celebration of their marriage at the Affleck estate in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they are already enjoying their definitive honeymoon in Italy.

The couple of lovers were seen happy at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, on Lake Como, in northern Italy, yes, there where George Clooney and his wife have their summer house.

Although after their first wedding in Las Vegas and honeymoon in Paris it was thought that the couple needed a break from each other, the truth is that now it is proven that both gave themselves a space to accommodate their respective agendas and thus be able to enjoy of this honeymoon for which there is no doubt that they will throw the house out the window, because in just a few hours, they were seen enjoying a romantic dinner and then aboard a boat where the cuddles were not lacking.

In the images, originally published by the British newspaper Daily Mailthe couple is seen calm and finally enjoying very relaxed moments, kissing and having long conversations.

Even in one of the moments captured by the paparazzi, it seems that Ben could not resist the temptation to look very carefully at his phone in what was seen were photographs of last Saturday’s wedding in Georgia, where Jennifer wore three wedding dresses Ralph Lauren, which is estimated to cost three million dollars in total, and where the guests were in white outfits to honor the purity of this love.