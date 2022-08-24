Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck choose Italy for their second honeymoon

If on their first trip as newlyweds they took their respective children to the city of Paris, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They have now chosen the beautiful Italian geography to have a great time during their second honeymoon.

The mediatic couple celebrated their marriage union in style last weekend, at the estate that the actor has in the state of Georgia. On Sunday, and after the bride and groom and their guests recovered strength with a good barbecue, the couple returned home separately: Ben left with his offspring in the private jet in which his friend Matt Damon and his wife were also. of this, Luciana Barroso. The Bronx diva, for her part, accompanied them all to the airport, but she did not join that trip.

Consequently, in the gossips of the entertainment world began to speculate with the possibility that Jennifer and Ben had ruled out the option of embarking on a new vacation.

Nothing is further from reality, since now the two lovers have been captured by the paparazzi in the vicinity of Lake Como, where, by the way, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have their summer residence. The newlyweds appear in these photos aboard a speedboat, gesticulating animatedly and even sharing a tender kiss.

Images obtained by the Daily Mail tabloid also portray the two actors entering the Grand Hotel Tremezzo to enjoy a romantic dinner in the strictest privacy, which shows that this new trip was precisely conceived to give free rein to their love.

The couple still has very vivid memories of the very special day they lived a few days ago with their loved ones, since Jennifer just shared a photo of her elegant wedding dress on her website and, on the other hand, Ben allowed himself to be photographed while admiring some pictures of their wedding on his mobile.

