Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and their second honeymoon in Italy

Europe seems to be the favorite destination of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Although they chose Paris for their first Honeymoon After getting married in Las Vegas in an intimate wedding last July, they have now set course for Italy after celebrating their second link for a full weekend and in style in a mansion in Georgia. The newlyweds have been seen enjoying their first moments as husband and wife on Lake Como, a few kilometers from Milan and the place where such famous faces as Gorge Clooney have a residence. More specifically, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are staying at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, a five star located on the shores of the lake.

According to people who saw ‘Bennifer’ around Italy, the couple tasted a romantic dinner at the hotel after their arrival and, later, as reported by ‘Daily Mail’, they got on board a boat to give a evening walk along the river Italian:

Traveling by boat must be one of the great “hobbies” that JLo and the actor have, since during their visit to Paris they took one to cross the Seine, where Ben Affleck was captured by photographers while he slept with his mouth open. Although this honeymoon must be more intimate than the previous one, to which they took their children and also ended up becoming the main protagonists of their parents’ honeymoon. In addition, we assume that after the weekend that they have spent they will need to rest a lot, because Affleck was caught -once again- while they were heading to the airport looking very exhausted.