Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: after their second wedding, their second honeymoon

Paris The image of Ben Affleck sleeping on a boat during his honeymoon that has gone viral

The image of Ben Affleck sleeping on a boat during his honeymoon that has gone viral Links Jennifer López and Ben Affleck marry for the second time: three days of celebrations altered by the hospital admission of the actor’s mother

If on your first trip as newlyweds they took their respective children to the city of Paris, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have now opted for the beautiful italian geography to have a great time during their second honeymoon.

The famous couple celebrated their marital union in style last weekend, at the estate that the actor has in the state of Georgia. On Sunday, and after the bride and groom and their guests recovered strength with a good barbecue, the couple returned home separately: the interpreter left with their offspring in the private jet in which his friend was also Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. The Bronx diva, for her part, accompanied them all to the airport, but it does not add to that displacement.

As a result, there was speculation in show business gossip that Jennifer and Ben had ruled out embarking on a new vacation. Nothing is further from reality, since now the two lovers have been caught by the paparazzi in the vicinity of Lake Como, where, by the way, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have their summer residence. The newlyweds appear in those photos aboard a motorboat, gesticulating animatedly and even sharing a tender kiss

The images obtained by the tabloid Daily Mail also portray the two actors entering the Grand Hotel Tremezzo to enjoy a romantic dinner in the strictest privacy, which shows that this new trip was precisely conceived to give free rein to their love. The couple still have very vivid memories of the special day they lived a few days ago with your loved ones, since Jennifer just shared on her website a photo of her elegant wedding dress and, on the other hand, Ben allowed himself to be photographed while admiring some pictures of their wedding on his mobile.