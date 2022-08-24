Jennifer Garner Misses Ben Affleck and JLo’s Wedding

“Affleck’s ex-wife was checking the halls at SC in SC, Sam’s Club in South Charleston, West Virginia, just before 4 p.m. That’s when all the festivities began in Savannah, Georgia, where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married. for the second time,” assured the specialized media. “A witness told TMZ that she was shopping with two men who looked like her father and her boyfriend, businessman John Miller.”

According to this source, the protagonist of 13 Going on 30 it was kind “She was super nice… taking photos with fans and in a good mood,” said the person consulted by the website dedicated to celebrities.

Although Jennifer Garner did not attend the link, her children -fruits of her relationship with the protagonist of argus– were present at the ceremony.

“The couple was followed down the aisle after their wedding by close friends and family, including their children from different marriages. Joining Affleck were their three children: Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Sam, 11. And Along with JLo were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, who she had with Marc Anthony,” the newspaper reported. Daily Mail.

After her breakup with Michael Vartan, Jennifer Garner was romantically linked to Ben Affleck. After that, the couple married on June 29, 2005 in a surprise ceremony held at the Parrot Cay resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Ten years later, on June 30, 2015, both announced their separation.