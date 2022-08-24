Jennifer Flavin files for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years

Jennifer Flavin asked for a divorce Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriageallegedly because the actor moved a part of his marital funds without his consent.

Michelle Bega, representative of the protagonist of Rockyheld to TMZ that the star loves her family and that at this time they treat their personal problems in a friendly and private way.

According to the same medium, the American businesswoman presented the documents in Florida. The couple did not reveal any information about it, but fans noticed that the Hollywood star removed the tattoo he had on his wife’s face.

The businesswoman accused the actor of operating the marital funds without her consent. Photo: Instagram

While the divorce process continues in court, Jennifer Flavin wanted to have control over her house in Palm Beach, a property that Sylvester Stallone acquired and that has an area of ​​6,000 square meters, as well as a view of the city’s lagoon. from Lake Worth.

The divorce petition maintains that the reason is that the actor was involved in the dissipation and intentional waste of marital funds, which affected the economic stability of the marriage.

“Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statutes, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and indemnified upon receiving an unequal distribution of marital property in her favor. In addition, the Husband must be prevented from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or dissipating any assets during the process”, the document maintains.

Jennifer Flavin also wanted to recover her maiden name and for a judge to stop Sylvester Stallone’s money movements from the marital fund, which they created in 1997 from their marriage.

The model also published on her social networks that her priority will always be the three daughters she shares with her still husband. “Nothing else matters. All four forever,” she added.