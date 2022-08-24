Jason Momoa sadistic and problematic in the new Fast and Furious 10

Long last Jason Momoa plays a villain. After being “the good guy” for a while, it’s time to step into the shoes of the complex and androgynous bad boy in the upcoming Fast and Furious 10.

The star of Aquaman he couldn’t wait to finally try his hand at the role of the villain and revealed it was the actor himself, through the pages of Variety: “It is the time of my life. I can finally be bad. I’ve been the good one for a while. “ He then added that his character is quite particular: “He is very sadistic, androgynous and a little peacock … He has a lot of problems, this boy. He certainly has problems with his father“.

Momoa will be joined by a very respectable cast in which, in addition to the stainless Vin Diesel, actors of the caliber of Also Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior appear. Known for her role as a starring in 1961’s West Side Story, Rita Moreno also joined Fast X in the role of abuela, Dominic Torreto’s grandmother.

With a more than troubled production and director Justin Lin leaving FastX directing once filming has begun, fans are skeptical of the project’s success. All that remains is to wait then May 2023 in order to have an answer.