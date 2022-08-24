Japanese cheerleaders are selling their used uniforms — Kudasai

The popular Japanese gossip and controversy Twitter user, “滝沢ガレソ (@takigare3)“, shared an update revealing a new trend that has emerged among virtual markets in Japan. Many of us know that there is a tendency for Japanese women to sell their used clothing to fetishists, such as panties, bras, stockings, and even face masks, a potential market that emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic. But what brings us together today is something a little bigger: used cheerleading uniforms.

Of course, they are sold used after several years of training and presentations, so buyers can be sure that “the smell and the texture are true to what they are looking for”. The user in question shared the list of a uniform in a virtual market, belonging to a girl from the Sendai Ikuei Gakuen High School in the Osaka Prefecture in Japan.

According to the description, it was used for three years and then carefully stored. The package includes the uniform, underwear, bow tie, and other accessories, all priced at 285,000 yen (over US$2,000), but interestingly, it sold out less than five minutes after it was listed.

Apparently this quick sale has inspired other young women to sell their used cheerleading uniforms which, while surely full of memorabilia from college days, are arguably “worth their weight in gold”.

Of course, the news reached comment forums in Japan, where opinions such as:

«Even I was considering buying it but it was sold immediately».

«I wonder what they will do with it after buying it».

«life is a porridge».

«This trend is new, isn’t it?».

«It’s amazing that the outfit is worth more after three years of use than brand new».

«I guess anyone has the right to sell their properties».

Font: Otakomu