It goes viral in a few hours after teaching this graffiti of Jesus Christ

A Twitter user has shared the graffiti of Jesus Christ that she has found on a street

He has discovered it in the city of Santiago de Chile and has gone viral in hours

A Twitter user has gone viral in a few hours after sharing on social networks the graffiti that has been found on a wall on a street in Santiago de Chile. At first the photo barely gained about 500 likes, but after 24 hours the image has become very viral on this social network. What was in it? Nothing less than a reinterpretation of Jesus Christ holding a puppy.

So far everything normal, but what has been decisive for it to go viral is the face they have put on the image. It’s about nothing less than the face of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, protagonist of films and sagas such as The Matrix or John Wick. “And suddenly, you find a religion that does represent you” the user wrote before the image of the actor.

And suddenly, you find a religion that does represent you. pic.twitter.com/CVltBRBe3j — empeltada (@empeltada) August 23, 2022

The tweet already has more than 15,000 likes and more than 2,500 retweets, tAll a record the truth, also very deserved, as it is a wonderful discovery.