Is Ben Affleck the reason for the rivalry between Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek?

There are very few Latino actors who managed to step strong from the beginning and stand out in the great film industry in times where it was much more difficult to reach and the work of the actors was very centralized. Among them, we can mention the Mexican interpreter Salma Hayek and the American with Puerto Rican origin, Jennifer Lopez. Both, from a very young age, have been disputing important roles but, apparently, love for the same man also came between them, Ben Affleck.

One more time Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They positioned themselves among the main social media trends for their recent glamorous marriage link. As expected, in the last few hours some photographs of the event began to circulate, among which some of the famous bride stand out, who wore a spectacular mermaid-style dress with a heart-stopping neckline on the back and a long train almost the same size as her veil.

During this ceremony, the lovers took the next step in their love story after eloping to Las Vegas, where they were married for the first time. Among all the data about the party that could last three days, an alleged rivalry between Jennifer Lopez Y Salma Hayek -beloved interpreter considered one of the Mexicans with the greatest impact abroad- due to the coincidences that they have experienced both in their personal and professional lives, since it is said that the melodrama actress had something to do with Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have just married.

Rumors about an alleged romance between salma hayek Y Ben Affleck broke out in 1999, when they both starred Dogma. The actors were caught together on more than one occasion, however, they never confirmed or denied this information. It should be remembered that at that time the Mexican artist had just finished her courtship with Edward Atterton and was starting to date Edward Norton.

While the American had just ended his seven-year relationship with Cheyenne Rothman and her romance with Gwyneth Paltrow. In fact, during the years that his love relationship lasted with the protagonist of Blind love there would have been a “pause” between 1999 and 2000, which would coincide with his coexistence with Hayek.

However, months later he met who is now his wife, Jennifer Lopez, during the filming of the romantic comedy Gigli (2001), but although their relationship seemed honey on flakes, it did not last more than three years only to meet again almost two decades later and finally decide to carry out the wedding that they had planned at that time.

Jennifer Lopez.

But that’s not all, there is something else that somehow unites the actresses. And it is that both were about to star, in opposite roles, the films that ended up setting a pattern in their career. It was the year 1997 when Salma Hayek stood out as the ideal star to play Selena Quintanilla in his biographical film two years after his unfortunate death. Some time later, the Mexican actress explained that she decided not to accept the role because the producers wanted to bring the story to the big screen as soon as possible, which she felt was disrespectful to the Queen of Tex-Mex.

With this, he cleared the way for Jennifer Lopez will join the project by dialing. It is worth mentioning that this film was not only a success among the Latino community, it also meant an unparalleled triumph in the then nascent career of Jennifer.

Salma Hayek as Frida.

The coincidences do not stop there, because in 2002 they went through a similar situation to give life to the renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. According to the magazine Hello!, Both Latinas competed for the leading role, but in the end the actress of melodramas won and that is how she starred in one of the films with the greatest impact in her entire career. These professional disputes gave rise to an alleged rivalry between the two actresses because they had struggled to find a space in the entertainment industry at an international level, since during their first steps it was more complicated for all Latin artists and the competition was tougher.