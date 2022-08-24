Improve the WiFi network: how to identify weak points in your home and fix it quickly | Huawei | HUAWEI Wi-Fi Mesh 3 | SPORT-PLAY

During the pandemic, it became a priority to improve the Internet connection (Wifi) for telecommuting or remote study. However, repeater technology may be somewhat limited in mapping your home.

To avoid these problems, you often need something more than hiring more upload and/or download speeds with your Internet provider. The HUAWEI Wi-Fi Mesh 3 can help you fix many of the common WiFi problems. It supports up to 250 devices simultaneously per router, and a single router can cover up to 185m2; two routers cover up to 371m2 and a 3-pack offers coverage of up to 557m2.

Recognize the need for Wi-Fi in your home

With the HUAWEI AI Life application you can know the quality of your WiFi connection, see a coverage map of your home and identify the areas with a weak, medium and strong signal to be able to accommodate your routers in the best way and thus cover each hole in your house

To know how many routers you need at home, knowing the measurements of your home can be helpful, but if you don’t have that information you can consider using a router per floor, that is, if your house has 3 floors, then it is best place a router in each of them, but forming a triangle so that the coverage is ideal, just as shown in the following image.

Recognize the need for Wi-Fi in your home. (Photo: Huawei)

How to identify coverage and interference problems?

Once you set up the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 3 from the HUAWEI AI Life app (available free of charge on the AppGallery and Android and iOS smartphone app stores), your connection status will appear, which can be excellent, good, or poor. Also, you can see a heat map with the WiFi coverage generated by each HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 3 router.

If you have more than one router, it is recommended to accommodate the location of each router on the map, and establish if they are on separate floors to obtain better results. At the top of the screen you can find a button to perform a test on the quality of the signal and coverage, this appears with some waves enclosed in a magnifying glass.

When performing the test, a heat map can be generated with which you can see more clearly the areas of your house with better and worse coverage. If you have a router on different floors, it is best to perform the test on each floor.

To improve coverage in problematic areas of your home, it is best to move the router and perform the test again to see if the results improve. Also, the HUAWEI AI Life app can offer suggestions when it encounters connection problems, such as WiFi interference. The good news is that many of these problems can be solved from the app through different settings, just follow the steps in the application.

At the bottom left of the screen you can find the “Review” button, which allows you to perform a test of connectivity, speed, signal quality, network interference and the status of the router(s).

