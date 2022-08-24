“I’m glad my mother died”: the difficult childhood as a Nickelodeon star that exposes Jennette McCurdy in her memoirs

Read Sales

BBC Mundo correspondent in Los Angeles

image source, Getty Images Caption, Jennette McCurdy is 30 years old today and is focused on her role as a writer and screenwriter.

Jennette McCurdy remembers the fit of laughter she had the day of her mother’s funeral.

It was September 2013 and Debra McCurdy, the mother of the actress, known for playing Sam Puckett in the seriesicarly of the Chanel children’s televisionon Nickelodeonhad just passed away from cancer that was first diagnosed when her daughter was 2 years old.

McCurdy, now 30, sat with her brothers Marcus, Dustin and Scottie, watching as the pallbearers tried to get the coffin into the room where it would be laid to rest.

“How much do you bet they’re going to end up falling off them, that our mother’s body will roll out, get up and start screaming at us?” one of his brothers said, causing the rest of the brood to burst out laughing.

This is how the Californian told Vanity Fair in one of the many interviews he is offering to promote his memoir, which was published on August 9 in the United States by Simon & Schuster and is already a bestseller.

His comments to the magazine are as provocative as the title of the book —I’m Glad My Mom Died (“I’m glad my mother died”)—and its cover: the former wunderkind poses, pouting and dressed in pastel pink, cradling a pastel pink urn.

image source, Courtesy Simon & Schuster.

But the phrases as heartbreaking as they are hilarious do not end on the yellow cover of the memory.

Inside, McCurdy sprinkles with humor —rather black— the story of the most dramatic episodes of his childhood and adolescence, from the difficult relationship with a mother who “physically and emotionally abused” herthrough his battle with alcohol and eating disorders, to the “improper treatment” he allegedly received from a screenwriter Nickelodeon.

He already addressed it, in some way, in a show that bore the same title and that he presented in theaters in New York and Los Angeles in 2021, and on his podcast Empty Inside (“Empty inside”).

And it is that, after the flashesthe awards, the headlines and the covers, the first decades of who was also a singer —now retired from acting and focused on her facet as a screenwriter and writer— were not easy.

“There was this part of my life so cheesy, so brilliant and perfect, so false,” he told the American newspaper Washington Post. “And then there was the painful, real, raw part, that part that happened completely unnoticed“.

image source, Getty Images

Showers with his mother until he is 16 years old

McCurdy grew up in a relatively simple Mormon family in Orange County, Southern California.

Her father, Mark McCurdy, worked two jobs and was not exactly, as she describes him, “someone very connected to his emotions.” After the death of her mother he would discover that he was not her biological father.

Her mother, Debra, who educated her at home along with her three older brothers, projected her frustrated aspirations to become an actress onto her and got her into show business at the tender age of six.

image source, Getty Images Caption, She was “physically and emotionally” abused by her mother Debra McCurdy, according to Jennette McCurdy.

“Do you want to be mommy’s little actress?”he tells in the book that he asked him one day.

Debra dictated what she should and shouldn’t like and made every decision for her well into her teens, based on what she recounted in memoirs and what she has repeated in interviews with the press.

He showered with her until she was 16, washed her hair, shaved her legs, and practiced routine vaginal and breast exams to “make sure I didn’t have any lumps” that could be cancer.

“He made an effort to keep our relationship private. Now I see it as something that conditioned me (life), but then I thought ‘Oh, mom and I have such a special relationship,'” he confessed to Washington Post.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Not everything was glamor in his life as a child star.

“It was like when you have a best friend and you share all these secrets. You feel like it’s a form of intimacy. That’s what my mother did to me. Only it wasn’t friendship. It was abuse“.

“The Creator”

After years of acting in commercials and various television programs, such as Malcolm in the Middle (2003-2005), Zoey 101 Y Law & Order: SVU (both in 2005), the big break came when she was selected to play Sam Puckett in the series icarly.

He would play the role for six seasons (2007-2012) and would earn him, among other awards, four Kids Choice Awardswhich grants the channel itself to those who receive the most votes from the audience.

In the years in which the series was filmed, the abuse he suffered from his mother would be added, according to his account, by another: that of a man he prefers not to name and simply refers to as The Creator(“the creator”).

“I decided to call him The Creator because I find it entertaining and because it fits the character,” he explained to Vanity Fair.

image source, Getty Images Caption, In her memoir, Jennette McCurdy talks about her strained relationship with Ariana Grande.

In his memoirs he tells how he offered him alcohol when he was a minor (“The boys from victorious —another Nickelodeon sitcom— get drunk together all the time and the icarly they’re so healthy”) and gave her a back rub that she felt was inappropriate.

“I have many knots in my shoulders but I don’t want The Creator to remove them. I want to tell him something, to stop, but I’m so afraid of offending him,” he writes.

In his memoirs, he assures that an agent told him that Nickelodeon offered him US$300,000 for not making his experience public during the show in general and with The Creator in particular —“money in exchange for your silence”as she describes it—but that she refused to accept it.

BBC Mundo has asked for comments on Nickelodeon, but has not received a response.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Jennette McCurdy also dabbled in music, with several singles, two EPs, and a studio album.

In those years, behind the scenes, the now exact actress suffered a obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety about your condition celebrities and rampant anorexia, reinforced by the “calorie restriction” regimen imposed by her mother.

In his book, McCurdy also talks about the tense relationship he had in those years with Ariana Grandewith whom I would agree Sam & Cat. In the new show McCurdy would continue with his role as Sam, from icarlyand Grande would be Cat, the character she played in victorious.

It lasted one season, in 2013, and was “humiliating,” McCurdy describes, because while Grande was allowed to pursue her pop star career, she was forced to turn down movie roles.

She also dabbled in music, releasing her first single, titled So Closein 2009. The EPs followed Not That Far Away Y Jennette mccurdyin 2010 and 2012 respectively, and a self-titled studio album in 2012.

In 2017 she gave up acting and decided to focus on her career as a screenwriter and director.

Today, with the publication of his memoirs, he says he feels at peace.

This is what he said in an interview with the media The Hollywood Reporterwhen asked what he would say to his younger self or what he would have liked to hear in those times referred to in his memoirs:

“He would have told me, ‘You’re going to be fine, girl. You’re going to be able to fulfill your dream of writing and directing. Keep working hard and you’ll get there.’ My life feels more aligned now than ever.”