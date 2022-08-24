How was Aguirre’s tactical work with La Maquina?

The win against America It was just one of the reasons for the failure of Diego Aguirre with Blue Cross. Although the scandalous 7-0 ended up costing him his departure from the club, the Uruguayan did not leave the best feelings as an internal strategist.

Although the players on the squad respected the South American manager and tried to support him on the field, some elements considered that the team’s tactical work was not complete.

In other words, the players thought that the team was not quite ready to face the matches week after week, since there was a lack of tactical work on the part of Aguirre and his coaching staff.

It is noteworthy that the era of Diego Aguirre started with an unexpected title: the MX League Super Cup defeating the two-time champion Atlasand on day one the illusion grew when they beat the tigers in the volcano

However, when the competition became more demanding, the cement group did not receive the tools it needed to survive its commitments.

However, the squad knew that they had a dedicated coach and a humane treatment that they had rarely received, but football was not enough for them to Blue Cross be placed where your needs demand.

Now with Raul Gutierrez in charge of the stellar squad, the team expects more tactical work to offer variants to a squad that ran out of ideas and that is just adapting to the late additions.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CRUZ AZUL: OFFICIALIZED THE DEPARTURE OF DIEGO AGUIRRE AS DT AFTER THE GOLEADA AGAINST AMERICA