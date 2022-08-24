How to remove the Telcel, AT&T and Movistar voicemail notification in Mexico

At the beginning of the year, it was reported that several WhatsApp accounts had been hacked through users’ voicemail, because even with two-step verification, the codes to access WhatsApp could be registered in the voicemail. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for WhatsApp to implement a solution to the hacks by implementing a more efficient method of obtaining two-step verification.

However, the tool voicemail can still be a headache for some users. In this case, we are going to see how to remove the annoying voice mail notification on our smartphones, with their respective pros and cons.

What is voicemail?

Voicemail is a tool that allows anyone who calls you by phone, leave you a voice message in case you don’t answer. Until not long ago, most users used it quite frequently, however, with the appearance of instant messaging, its use has been decreasing more and more.

Today people prefer to use services like WhatsApp or Telegram, Even if they call on the phone, it is no longer common to leave a voice message in the mailbox, since it is easier to check an instant message than to check the voicemail service offered by cellular companies.

How to remove voicemail notification on Android

Regardless of which manufacturer your smartphone is, the steps are the same, and it can be done in two different ways:

leaving push notification voicemail until the notification settings are displayed, here we can turn off all notifications of the application, which in this case is the “Phone” app.

The big problem with this option is that you will not only disable the mailbox notification, but also all the others such as missed calls, or floating notifications that can notify you of a call in progress.





The other option would be to go to the phone settingslook for the section of “Applications” either “manage apps”and look for the app of “telephone”, either “Contacts”or “telephone services” and wipe all data. This will remove recent information from the app as well as notifications.

However, this option can lead to your contacts being deleted as well if you don’t have a backup in the worst case, as the mailbox notification may reappear when you open the app again.





What is the best way to remove the voicemail notification?

Let’s be clear and concise, the best way to do this is listening and directly deleting your voicemail. On iPhone for example, this is the only option that will work for you.

To do this, you have to consult with your cell phone operator how to access the mailbox, which usually has a specific number to dial or is done through the customer service number:

For Telcel the number is *264

¨For AT&T the number is *86

For Movistar the number is 22123

In the case of virtual mobile operators such as Weex or Virgin Mobile, you can find out the voicemail number by entering their official pages or from their corresponding Android or iOS applications.

In some services it is possible to deactivate the voicemail requesting it, or configuring it from the same options that the voicemail has, for this, you will have to consult the customer service of each operator again and follow the indicated instructions, if the option exists.





With these options you can get rid of the annoying notification. However, keep in mind that the first alternatives are only temporary solutions, while listening or deleting the message directly in each operator’s service is the only option that will make the voicemail notification disappear for sure, at least until someone else leave you another voicemail.