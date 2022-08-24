How to get the 90’s Johnny Depp haircut?

In the 90’s, Johnny Depp was a youth idol because he was around 20 years old and there was almost no woman who could resist him, just like now but with much more youth.

Without a doubt, he was one of those actors who attracted attention at first glance and it is to be expected because he not only “had a face” but also had a quite outstanding haircut. Would you like to know how to get your hair cut?

If you are a fan of fashion, surely you have already noticed that it was the same one that Elvis Presley wore and that Zac Efron, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake have also worn.

Elvis Presley, Johnny Depp and Bruno Mars wearing a Pompadour cut.



What is the name of Johnny Depp’s haircut?

Johnny Depp wearing a Pompadour cut



The Truth News informs you that the haircut that Johnny Depp wore when they took one of his most iconic photographs of that time, it was the Pompadour, a court that is attributed to Madame de Pompadour, the woman who for historians was the mistress of King Louis XV of France.

If you are an expert in cuts, you already know what to do, if you are a beginner, you can follow a tutorial like the one that we will share with you below and if you want to avoid all the effort and simply want to look like Johnny Depp in the 90’s, your best option is definitely to go to the hairdresser and ask for the Pompadour cut.









Johnny Depp with long hair

Johnny Depp wearing a medium length cut



The haircuts that Johnny Depp has used when he grows his hair long are the Pompadour, Razor Edge and Medium Length Hair. Did you manage to identify his cuts in the movies that marked his life?

Johnny Depp with short hair

Johnny Depp sporting an Eboy cut



Of course, not only does Johnny Depp look good with long hair, but when he cuts his hair, he often uses short cuts. Eboy, Taper Fade Low or Undercut.

