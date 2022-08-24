How to get Blandito’s Ice Cream graffiti for free thanks to the new PlayStation Cup

There are only a few days left until the end of August, but Epic Games has not said his last word in relation to the promotions he has planned for Fortnite as this last hot month of summer ends. And, if I say this, it is because, in addition to the free items that we can get of the crossover with Dragon Ball, the company has announced another graffiti that we can get on our faces if we complete a series of requirements. I leave you with everything you need to know below.

How to get Squishy’s Ice Cream graffiti for free in Fortnite

Epic Games has already published everything we need to know about this promotion in its official website

we can get graffiti thanks to the new PlayStation cup

This will take place on August 25, 2022 ⏳

⏳ It will be available for PS5 and PS4 users ✅

✅ To participate in it, you will only have to select the mode in the Competitive section that is within Fortnite itself

To obtain it you will have to make 16 points in said tournament ❗

❗ Points can be earned by killing enemies and ranking above the top 75 in each match

Next, I leave you with the image of the graffiti in question so you can take a look at it with your own eyes

Finally, I only have to remind you that I will be attentive to any other Fortnite promotions that come to light in the future and that may be of interest to you to be able to bring you all its details at the moment.