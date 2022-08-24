How is Ramiro Funes Mori’s injury going?

In the face of the landslide inflicted by América, which left Cruz Azul without a coach after the dismissal of Diego Aguirre and then the reproaches of the fans in La Noria, Little has been said about Ramiro Funes Mori’s injury, Well, the Melli came out of change in the middle of the win in the Clásico Joven last weekend.

The central defender could not continue on the field of play when the score was barely 2-0 in favor of Las Águilas and that is Ramiro couldn’t take it anymore and threw himself onto the grass, where he put his hand to his left knee and with pained gestures asked for his change, because it prevented him from continuing, it was there that Verzeri sent Erik Lira onto the pitch.

Three days have passed and this Tuesday an MRI was performed where the results are still awaited, same that could be in the next few hours. Within the team, the coaching and medical staff are confident that it is nothing serious, so it is still unknown whether or not he will see action on Matchday 11. The Argentine has not trained like his teammates, doing only recovery work.

There will be no Twins reunion

Although Rogelio does not play in La Maquina, coincidentally he is also away from the courts due to an injury, but this is more serious, so it will take him away from the regular Apertura 2022 tournament and will not be able to play against his brother Ramiro on Matchday 13, when the cement workers visit the Sultana del Norte, on Tuesday, September 6 at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!