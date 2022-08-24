honeymoon on Lake Como (guests from Clooney?) – Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

The couple, after their encore wedding in Georgia, were spotted first in a luxurious restaurant in Tremezzo, then aboard a motorboat. And there are those who bet that they are guests at Villa Oleandra

For the second honeymoon, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who (re) married on August 20 in Georgia after saying s for the first time in Las Vegas, have chosen Italy, and precisely Lake Como: i two newlyweds were spotted at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, one of the most luxurious on Lake Como (where many celebs are at home, including the Ferragnez family). The shots, released exclusively by the English newspaper Daily Mail, immortalize the actor and the singer sitting at a table for a romantic lunch. Zoos from newspaper photographers caught Affleck looking on her cell phone at a photo of her wife at her wedding in Georgia (during which he wore a white dress created for her by Ralph Lauren).

And after the wedding, like any self-respecting couple, honeymoon time: if after the first wedding in Las Vegas, the two had chosen to go to Paris without hiding from fans and photographers, this time they opted for Italy . Precisely on that Italian lake which, over the years, has made the most important names in entertainment, business and fashion in the world fall in love. And here, in fact, some sources report that the two could be guests (or at least have made a stop) at Villa Olenadra, the summer villa of George Clooney and his wife Amal.