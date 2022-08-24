Hollywood Confidential: When Denzel Washington Took On Quentin Tarantino

Welcome everyone to this new section, Hollywood Confidential, in which we are going to dedicate ourselves to extracting the darkest secrets of the mecca of cinema. We come to be like him “confidential”a junk magazine that fed on the gossip of golden Hollywood and that we saw in the movie LA Confidencial or in the novels of James Elroy on which the film is based.

When Denzel confronted Quentin.

It is known by many that Quentin Tarantino saturated his image after Pulp Fiction and we saw him everywhere, whether it was a movie or a series, whether as a producer, a star appearance or by adding dialogue in a friend’s movie.

In Sleep With Me (1994) Quentin has one of those metacinema dialogues that he likes so much. It’s when he talks about Top Gun and the gay subtext that he hides.

In Girl 6 (1996) from Spike Leehad a brief role sharing cast with Theresa Randle, Isaiah Washington, Spike Lee, John Turturro, madonna either Rum Silver.

In Alias (2001-2006), the spy series of JJ Abrams starring Jennifer Garner, Tarantino reserved the role of McKenas Cole. The director was a big fan of Abrams and the series and managed to sneak in for the final season.

In Desperado (1995) and Open Until Dawn (1996) both of his Mexican friend Robert Rodriguez, a role is reserved. In the first as a cameo but with a glorious scene and in the second with a leading role and also being the screenwriter.

And, of course, I can’t miss his starring appearance in Little Nicky (2000)

In 2005 Quentin directed the season finale of ITUC. The director was a huge fan of the series, so he was given the opportunity to direct a two-hour special titled “Grave Danger.”

Tony Scott and Quentin Tarantino.

The two directors’ paths crossed when Quentin was just an upstart screenwriter who couldn’t find a way to find funding to shoot his scripts. In 1993 it opens point blank lovedirected by Tony Scott based on a script by Tarantino and his friend roger avery. I have always said that this film would not be better if it had been directed by the screenwriter himself, and I consider Scott’s film to be a very good film, with an iconic scene from the cinema. Perhaps the best film of the youngest of the Scott brothers.

Despite the fact that Tarantino saw how his story was altered, he has always approved the released version, although he has also commented that if he had done it, he would have changed the third and final act.

So it is not surprising that Tony Scott, happy with this film, called Quentin Tarantino to supervise and give a turn to the script of his next film, Crimson Tide (1995) and written four hands by Michael Schiffer and Richard P. Henrick. Quentin’s job was to tweak some dialogue. His hand is too noticeable even if it is not accredited. So we could go out on a limb and say that the initial discussion scene about submarine movies is his idea. And of course the dialogues around the comics of “Silver Surfer” and the original series of “star trek“, where Denzel revealed himself to us as a great connoisseur of popular culture.

The clash between Denzel and Quentin as a result of the latter’s foul language.

But behind those dialogues related to popular culture there was a problem that led Denzel to face the uncredited screenwriter, Quentin Tarantino. One day the director of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood showed up on the set to see the filming of his pages. Then Denzel Washington went to him and accused him of being a racist for the continued use of the word ‘Nigger’derogatory way to refer to blacks.

Tarantino, apparently, asked to take the conversation off the set, but Denzel was no longer stopped by anyone, so he snapped right there, challenging Tarantino to have that discussion in public. It seems that Quentin erased those profanity words and turned around.

Denzel says that they went 10 years without speaking to each other until in 2002 they made peace. The actor called Tarantino and said, “Look, I apologize. You just have to let it go. Are you going to walk with that for the rest of your life? “He seemed relieved,” the actor said in an interview.



See if it’s already forgotten that in 2012 Denzel’s daughter, Katia, worked on Tarantino’s Django Unchained as a production assistant.



