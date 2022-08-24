he will be champion because it’s his turn

José Ramón Fernández assured that América will be the champion of Mexican soccer because everything is settled in Liga MX (Photo: PHOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Jose Ramon Fernandez is the living face of antiamericanism. The journalist does not remain silent on controversial issues and stays between the discussions that Mexican soccer goes through whenever it can. This time was no exception and, to everyone’s surprise, assured that the America I would be champion of the current tournament; but everything had a background and explanation.

This happened after the resounding rout who gave the Eagles to Cruz Azul with marker 7 to 0 on the Day 10 of the Clausura 2022. The result was the most bulky on the history of the Young Classic and later there were endless anecdotes related to the match: the technical director, Diego Aguirre was firedthe fans blew up the players and the opinions of journalists in the media were related to the shameful performance of the Machine.

It was at that moment that Joserra asserted that the Azulcrema team would lift the title this season: “Look what I am going to say, but almost I am sure that America will be the Champion of this tournament. #America”, was read on his Twitter account. The message took by surprise to the followers of Liga MX, because Fernandez He is the first communicator to speak in against America.

The clarification came later. In another tweet, she added that the Eagles would be champions of the contest, although not for the football shown on the field or for sporting tactics and merits, but because it’s your turn: “For those surprised with my forecast on America, I remind you that in this plastic league Everything is set. If Atlas was a two-time champion after so many years, if Cruz Azul also did it after decades… on its anniversary it’s up to America and period. #America,” she wrote.

It must be remembered that the Americanist squad fulfills 105 years since its foundation. In 1916America began a history in football in which it has been related to the cheating and buying referees.

Also Jose Ramon added in Spicy Soccer that if America gets to be among the top four in the tournament, it will be the Mexican soccer champion thanks to the non-sports theme: “I, if I see it among the top four, America is champion. You know who manages the Mexican Soccer Federation and how it is managed.

Read more

The Eagles started the season with ups and downs Y wandered through the middle of the general table. Their international commitments with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester Citythey made the local tournament careless during the first dates. Now they are positioned in the fourth step of the general classification with 16 points after 9 games.

America has not qualified for a final since the 2019 Aperturawhere the lost before the scratched of Monterrey at the Azteca Stadium. The last championship that the azulcremas hold is from 2018when those led at that time by Miguel Herrera they precisely beat Cruz Azul with an overall result of 2 to 0 in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

After a century and five years of existence, America boasts of having 13 titles of the Mexican first division. For some, such an amount is plausible, although for others, such as Jose Ramonyour showcase is small compared to international teams.

Fernández was clear in his congratulatory message: “Make no mistake, being the biggest is not the same as being one of the most popular teams.. Congratulations to America because it is not easy to reach 100 years. However, this popularity is due to the fact that, historically, It is handled as a product for the television station team owner, Do you consider a team that has won 12 titles in 100 years of history to be great?That’s not being big.”

In this way, the anti-Americanism had no change and Fernández continues in the same vein. The debates in the sports programs will continue as long as the Coapa team is present. Because yes, America could be right or wrong in the Mexican tournament, but He always gives the fans and the media something to talk about.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Leo, the puppy rescued in CDMX for having him on the roof in rain and hail