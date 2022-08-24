he was the father of the Ferrari F40, the car adored by Drake- Corriere.it

He was 83 years old. He also worked in F1 but everyone remembers him for having put his signature on some of the most beautiful Ferraris of the 80s and also on a masterpiece like the Bugatti EB110

He left at 83 Nicola Materazzi. One of the most brilliant minds in motoring. His name is inextricably linked to the Ferrari F40, the first hypercar from Maranello, the last Red car born under the supervision of Enzo Ferrari. A work of art that today is snapped up in the collectors’ market, an extreme supercar launched in 1987 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Cavallino. He also made him fall in love Maradona and Pavarotti. Materazzi considered the father of the F40, having designed the engine, gearbox and other mechanical parts in addition to the bodywork, working closely with Pininfarina and the designers Leonardo Fioravanti and Aldo Brovarone. It was the car that most of all reflected Enzo Ferrari’s mentality. She had an almost poetic idea of ​​his work – Materazzi recalled a little over a year ago in an interview with Corriere del Mezzogiorno -. He used to say that the day someone comes in with a check in Maranello and goes out with the Ferrari, the Ferrari will disappear. We must always cultivate the dream of owning one.

Originally from Boxes in Pittari, province of Salerno, had graduated in mechanical engineering from Federico II (the only one to make this choice in a family where everyone was a doctor), in 1968 he was hired by Fiat in the Lancia racing department. He follows the project of the legendary Stratos, queen of rallies, then moves to Abarth, accumulates a great experience in the field of turbo engines (novelty of the time) and it will be precisely these skills that will open the doors of Ferrari to him after a short passage toOsella. Materazzi’s signature on some of the most beautiful Ferraris of the eighties, such as the 288 GTO, a machine that marked an era. But before dedicating himself to the road department, the Campania engineer had dealt with Formula 1. Those were the years of Villeneuve, of the first racing turbochargers, powerful but still immature and unreliable. After leaving Ferrari, Materazzi switches to motorcycles, to Cagiva, called by Claudio Castiglioni where he returns to racing in the 500 class. He also goes from there to take the technical reins of Bugatti and complete the EB110, another supercar destined to remain in history. It came out of the Campogalliano factories, a stone’s throw from Modena. Because in the end everything comes back there, in the promised land of engines.

