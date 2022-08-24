He acknowledges that he needed to be drunk to get into bed with Leonardo DiCaprio

There are some scenes that are really difficult to shoot in the world of cinema, especially for a young actor without much experience on the big screen. For this reason, some artists opt for curious methods to be able to concentrate (or relax) when filming action scenes or risques. This was the case of Margot Robbie, who confessed that she had to go drunk to be able to gather her courage and get into bed, without clothes, with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In an interview granted to the ‘New York Times’, the interpreter of ‘Harley Quinn’ said that she had resorted to alcohol consumption in one of the scenes of the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, directed by Martin Scorsese. In the film, Robbie played ‘Naomi Lapaglia’, the second wife of ‘Jordan Belfort’ (Leonardo DiCaprio). In one of the scenes, the Australian actress had to pose without any clothes before getting into bed with DiCaprio. However, despite having previously worked on several TV series in her native Australia, the actress did not have any kind of experience in recording this type of scene, so she was really scared and anxious about her development in the set. For that reason, she decided that the best way to get rid of the fear was to take “three shots of tequila”.



margot robbie

“I went to work that morning and I was shaking, scared, thinking ‘I can’t do this.’ I had three shots of tequila and then I took off my clothes and did the scene, and I was fine. It really helped me keep my hands from shaking and it gave me a little confidence boost, ”she explained in the interview, revealing that part of the naturalness that was seen in that very intimate scene was thanks to alcohol. And it is that, in fact, the directors gave her the option of filming this scene using a robe to cover a large part of her body, but she, encouraged by the tequila and her desire to improve, He decided to take on the whole challenge by posing without clothes in front of the cameras and the entire technical team.

From drinking tequila to be able to record a scene to be nominated for an Oscar twice

Now, almost a decade later, the actress has managed to dominate any type of scene to perfection, being recognized for her role as ‘Harley Quinn’ in the DC Extended Universe movies; for her portrayal of ‘Sharon Tate’ in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’; and for her brilliant performance in ‘Yo, Tonya’, a character that earned her her first Oscar nomination in the ‘Best Actress’ category. In 2020, Margot Robbie got her second Oscar nomination in the category of ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for the movie ‘The Scandal’.

Currently, the Australian actress is filming one of the most anticipated films of next year: the Live-Action version of ‘Barbie’, along with renowned actors such as Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and America Ferrera.