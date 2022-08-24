hard’ begins filming with Jake Gyllenhaal

The reinvention of the cult classic Profession: hard Production has officially started. We know this thanks to a new tweet from Amazon Prime Video with a photo in which director Doug Liman and actor Jake Gyllenhaal smiled on the first day on set, with the clapperboard in hand.

The expected remake uses Dominican Republic locations in which Gyllenhaal will play a former UFC fighter who accepts a job as a bouncer at a gritty roadside bar in the Florida Keys. He will soon discover that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise. Along with the actor enemy we will also find Billy Magnussen, Luke Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Daniel Melchior and the cinematic debut of actual UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The original drama starred Patrick Swayze and Kelly Lynch in the leading roles. At the time it got very bad reviews, signing a point and apart in Swayze’s career. As if this were not enough, its performance at the box office was quite modest, but it ended up becoming a cult title with a sequel that arrived directly on DVD in 2006. The original producer of the story, Joel Silveris also back and JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch are ready to take their places as executive producers.

The figure of Gyllenhaal is what the production needs for the project to gain some weight. The actor is well loved by the public and to his credit he has several awards, such as an Oscar nomination for his role in Brockback Mountain and has also been considered for awards such as the Golden Globes or the British BAFTAs. He has also participated in both cult dramas and Nightcrawler Y Nocturnal animals as in marvelite blockbusters of the stature of Spider-Man: Far home. On the other hand, director Doug Liman is a recognized figure with experience in action movies. In 2002 he shot The Bourne Affair and has worked with the biggest names on the scene: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr and Mrs. SmithTom Cruise and Emily Blunt in edge of tomorrow and recently in Chaos Walking with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

With filming already underway, the remake is expected to Profession: hard will be released next 2023premiering directly on Amazon Prime Video.