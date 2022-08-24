hand in hand with the son of a well-known English businessman

According to the paparazzi in recent days, Emma Watson would have a new love. But who is the boy spotted hand in hand with the Harry Potter actress?

NEW LOVE – Recently in Venice for a short vacation, Emma was spotted together with Brandon Greenson of the fashion mogul Sir Philip Green. The two, according to those present, would have shown themselves to be accomplices and close-knit.

Always reserved about her private life, Watson did not want to leave any comment about this latest gossip that sees her as the protagonist. Many, however, have begun to wonder who Brandon is.

The boy is, as previously mentioned, the son of Sir Philip Green, owner of the Arcadia Group. The group owns high-end brands such as like Evans, Dorothy Perkins, Topshop / Topman, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Burton and Outfit. Despite the trade difficulties experienced in 2020, the man continues to be among the richest in Britain.

Some information about Brandon also gave her Daily Mail, revealing that he and Emma would meet through mutual friends. The 29-year-old would have courted the actress for a long time. According to what has been discovered, the two have been together for a year.