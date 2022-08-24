Greed, corruption and power: 5 stories that cross the sphere of politics in a criminal key

There is a phrase made in the police, both in the literature and in the journalistic chronicle, which states that all crime is political. Perhaps that was one of the premises of the crime novel of the 20th century, the same one that became a witness to the deep ties that united crime and politics, first in the framework of Prohibition in the United States, the cradle of that literary aspect, and then in his epigones around the world. So each era narrated its crimes from fiction without losing its ties with the situation, both in its economic edges, in its social impacts, and in its political substrata, which rose from the plain to the highest spheres. . Numerous crime writers were trained in the journalistic chronicle, numerous political journalists used the police as a framework for their writing. This alchemy was also fruitful in the cinema, either as an enclave of denunciation, as a period portrait, or simply as an investigation whose resolution reverberated far beyond the courts of justice.

the premiere of An Argentine crimethe debut feature by Lucas Combina based on the novel by Reynaldo Sietecase about a crime committed in Rosario during the last dictatorship, revives interest in those stories that used the thriller to narrate the darkest contexts. From Jorge Luis Borges to Rodolfo Walsh, passing through Juan Sasturain to Claudia Piñeyro, the stories that cross the sphere of politics in a criminal key awaken a persistent concern, an inherent attention to the human, a vocation to discover what is always revealing. Going through some of those films that marked that alliance, inspired by famous novels, by events born of reality, rooted in the most critical moments in the world, offers a welcome exercise, either when seeing them again or simply discovering them for the first time.

The conformist (1970), by Bernardo Bertolucci. Available on Qubit TV.

One of Bernardo Bertolucci’s great films was born out of chance: the director’s encounter with Alberto Moravia’s novel while he was completing the editing of The spider’s strategyreleased in that same 1970. The offer of a co-production with Paramount prompted him to write the script for the conformist in a few weeks, filming had already begun when that film for RAI, inspired by a story by Jorge Luis Borges, was finished. Interestingly, both films had as their axis the theme of betrayal, the return of the past and the weight of the father figure. In The spider’s strategy, it is the father who betrays, even from the grave; in the conformist is Marcello (Jean-Louis Trintignant), the son who becomes his mentor’s betrayer in that Paris of the Popular Front. In his vocation to join fascism, to camouflage his past faults, his hidden sins, Marcello must kill the man he could have become, that mirror in which he would have wanted to look at himself. His conformity is more than his complicity with the horror: it is his denial of himself, his servility to that policy which has made him his instrument. P first and glorious collaboration between Bertolucci and cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, the conformist It is one of the milestones of that Italian political cinema that used crime as a trigger for its most profound statements. Available on Qubit.

Chinatown (1974), by Roman Polanski. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Play and Apple TV.

One of the great titles neo noir of the 70s was also a symbol of the audacity of the time of the New Hollywood that recovered the classic genres to listen to its present. Based on a screenplay by Robert Towne (seamstress of the screenplays by Bonnie & Clyde Y The Godfather) and driven by the terrible child Robert Evans, at the head of Paramount, Chinatown It is set in Los Angeles during the Depression and has as its framework the bloody dispute over the drinking water business. JJ Gittes (an extraordinary Jack Nicholson) is a Philip Marlowe-esque detective, driven by the mysterious disappearance of the tycoon’s son-in-law Noah Cross (John Huston) into a nest of greed and corruption. In this investigation, the shadows of his past reappear, the memory of his failure located in Chinatown, a corner of death and impunity. The mysterious Evelyn (Faye Dunaway), false femme fatale Very much the sacrificial victim of the tragedy, he stands as the center of the intrigue, of the attraction he exerts on Gittes and of the secrets of that powerful family. And the Noah Cross of the masterful Huston is the true power behind all artifice, the lord and master of that time without law, the political animal that exercises dominion over it without scruples. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Play and Apple TV.

Last days of the victim (1982), by Adolfo Aristarain. Available on Movistar Play and Pluto TV.

José Pablo Feinmann’s first novel was published in 1979 and there were not a few echoes of the climate that was lived in Argentina at that time. Mendizábal (Federico Luppi) is a contract killer who receives a commissioned crime: to kill Rodolfo Külpe, a man he does not know but who has his place on the path of the damned. From then on, Mendizábal stealthily and with dedication begins the fence around his prey without knowing that, deep down, that bond that he believes is distant becomes a trap that surrounds him. Adolfo Aristarain He had just directed one of the first essential films of his career, and one of the best in Argentine cinema, as was payback time (1981). There were also glimpses of the threads of reality that later Feinmann’s police story directed in the scaffolding of the genre. The police as an accurate portrait of a time, but also as an existentialist argument about guilt and punishment in the manner of Dostoevsky. Mendizábal’s life, empty of meaning beyond those accumulated deaths, finds in that last mission the dark mirror of his death, the face of that culprit he had sought so much. Available on Movistar Play and Pluto TV.

A Women’s Affair (1988), by Claude Chabrol. Available on Mubi.

Based on the true case of a woman convicted of performing abortions during the time of the Vichy Republic, A women’s affair It is the stark portrait of the last execution of a woman in France, by guillotine, turned into an exemplary victim of historical contingencies. Marie (a notable Isabelle Huppert who makes up a mirror image of Violette Nozière, the protagonist of Girl by day, woman by night, another Chabrol classic based on police chronicles) tries to survive no matter what happens during the occupation: she performs an abortion on her neighbor and from there she assists other pregnant women of German soldiers while finding an unforeseen source of income. Opaque and impenetrable, Marie never asks for sympathy or understanding, but like all creatures chabrolianas he moves through the story with defiant stealth. And, as is his custom, Chabrol does not judge but shows. And he does it with the crudeness that Huppert exposes in her gestures and movements, within the framework of the fateful political rhythms that surround her, with the enigma of a life that transcends beyond good and evil. Available on Mubi.

Munich (2005), by Steven Spielberg. Available on HBO Max.