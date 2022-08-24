Gray hair extensions are the most demanded hair trend of the moment

Have you heard of the gray hair extensions or silver hair? To explain, we’ll go back a bit.

In 2019, we announced that the revolution of white hair it had begun – and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the process exponentially. Since then, women of all ages have begun to proudly embrace their white hair. Brides have become a viral phenomenon for wearing them on their wedding day, while celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Sarah Jessica Parker have sported various versions of this shade. Now, the gray hair looks are in fashion: like Cruella’s stripe, which is a trend in TikTok Y the balayage Gray which is used to mix white hair.

But hey, the graying revolution has also caused a rise in something a little more unexpected: a massive demand for gray hair extensions accessible and easy to put on.

‘Currently, the gray hair extensions they are one of our biggest demands: clips, ponytails, volumizers, ribbons, keratin, hand-tied and even braided headbands in different shades of grey’, explains Lisa Richards, founder and CEO of RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar, to Glamorand explains that after appearing in Good Morning America, the number one request he received was to add a line of gray hair extensions. Translation? It is not that people do not want or have not wanted gray hair extensions before, but I didn’t know where to find them.

‘We now have a lot of customers over the age of eighty who wear our gray hair extensions and they love them,’ says Richards, as RPZL added a new line of extensions: ‘They’re buying up to four products from gray hair extensions On our website; As soon as I saw the demand, it was overwhelming. I had to add new products and new gray extensions‘. In fact, Luxy Hair is the only other mainstream brand currently selling gray hair extensions in the United States, and the line didn’t launch until spring 2022.