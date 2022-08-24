Government of Mexico creates the state company LitioMx

The Government of Mexico created Lithium for Mexico (LithiumMx) as a decentralized public body of the Federal Public Administration and coordinated by the Secretary of Energywith its own legal personality and assets and with technical, operational and management autonomy.

The creation of LithiumMX was announced in a decree published by the Ministry of Energy this Tuesday in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF).

According to the decree, the programming, budgeting, control and exercise of federal public spending corresponding to Lithium for Mexico will be subject to the provisions contained in the Federal Budget and Treasury Responsibility Law, in its Regulations, in the Expenses budget of the Federation of each fiscal year, and in the other applicable provisions.

The objective of Lithium for Mexico is the exploration, exploitation, benefit and use of lithium, located in national territory, as well as the administration and control of the economic value chains of said mineral.

To fulfill these objectives, Lithium for Mexico It has, among others, the following powers: develop medium and long-term strategic programs for the exploration, exploitation, benefit and use of lithium, and its economic value chains; and research and develop the technology required in the industry related to the use of lithium.

It must also develop and execute engineering projects, research, geological activities, and all those related to the exploration, exploitation, benefit and use of lithium; locate and, with the help of the Mexican Geological Surveyrecognize the geological areas in which there are probable lithium reserves and generate basic geological information on lithium located in the national territory.

Other functions of the new state company consist of promoting the sustainable use of lithium for the energy transition, for the benefit of the population in general; and manage and control the activities necessary for the production, transformation and distribution of lithium derivative products, for which it may associate with other public and private institutions.

The document mentions that the heritage of LithiumMX is integrated by:

The resources assigned to it in the Expenditure Budget of the Federation for the fiscal year in question.

Income obtained from the explosion, exploitation, benefit of lithium and its economic value chains.

Movable and immovable property provided by the federal government. In addition, of all those that, the various orders of government, transfer to it.

Income, goods or resources received, acquired, transferred, assigned, donated or awarded by any title.

The board of directors of LithiumMX It will be made up of: the head of the Ministry of Energy (Sener), the head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the head of the Ministry of Economy (SE), the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) , and by the head of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat).

This board of directors must be ready in a period not exceeding sixty calendar days from the publication of the Decree.

“The Secretary of Energy must carry out the necessary administrative acts, in terms of the applicable legal provisions, so that the transfer of human, material, budgetary and financial resources is carried out, including the goods that are necessary for Litio for Mexico to comply with its attributions. (…) Regarding the years after (2022), the corresponding expenditures will be covered by the allocation of resources that the Chamber of Deputies approves for the Secretary of Energy or for Lithium for Mexico in the Expenditure Budget of the Federation for subsequent fiscal years,” details the decree.

kg