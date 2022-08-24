GLAMOR – Kim Kardashian’s earphones

Even if the official biographies describe her as a “television personality, entrepreneur, actress and model”, what Kim Kardashian’s real profession is remains an unfathomable mystery. The fact is that the queen of influencers, often referred to as “famous for being famous”, rarely misses a beat, as amply demonstrated by her personal assets estimated at 1.8 billion dollars.

Kardashian’s latest idea – which recently ended up among the stars beaten up by the Californian authorities for wasting water, at a time when the state is struggling with one of the worst droughts in its history – was to put a hand to the wirless earphones, now indispensable accessory for those who live there night and day with their smartphone. To do this, the Junoesque Kim asked for the collaboration of “Beats”, a brand of technological accessories, and after concentrating enough it seems to have given birth to the “Beats x Kim”, a minimalist model with flaps so that they could adapt to all daily activities, from work to the gym. In reality, the Kardashian version is based on the “Beats Fit Pro”, considered among the most advanced and innovative wireless earphones in circulation, capable of detecting head movements thanks to a dedicated chip.

But Kardashian’s commitment comes out above all in the three shades in which the earphones are available: Luna, Dune and Terra, which correspond to as many pastel colors, from light beige to darker brown.

Creator of lines of jewelry, clothing, lingerie and perfumes, often the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, she ended up on the news pages for issues that go beyond glamor: from the sensational armed robbery of which she was the victim in Paris in 2016 to the troubled relationship with rapper Kanye West. Born in Los Angeles in 1980, of Armenian descent, Kim owes the beginning of popularity to the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, which aired in 2007.