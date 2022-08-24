Gigi Hadid: the most beautiful looks of FW 2022 worn on Vogue Italia

Gigi Hadid shows off the key looks for autumn / winter 2022 2023 on Vogue Italia

September is approaching, holidays are now a distant memory. Soon our wardrobe will undergo a change of direction: Summer dresses, shorts and bikinis will be replaced by warm and cocoon garments. But what are the key looks of great trend ofautumn / winter 2022 2023 that we cannot not have? To show us is Gigi Hadid. The 27-year-old supermodel is the protagonist of the cover of September issue of Vogue Italia dedicated to the new world of fashion, and for the occasion she showed off the most interesting outfits of the season artfully constructed together with the stylist Grace Coddington and then photographed by Raf Pavarotti.

On the first cover Gigi wears a great classic: a long dress in mixed silk cady by Giorgio Armani.

A statement coat can easily take the place of a suit, just like a pure wool designer one Max Mara Atelier worn by Gigi on the second cover.

Max Mara Atelier fall / winter 2022 2023 Photo by Rafael Pavarotti Photo by Rafael Pavarotti

The ultra-chic suit will keep us company in many versions this winter. The one worn by the designer supermodel is in tweed with jewel buttons Chanel and completed by the iconic “11.12” bag and leather slingbacks also by the maison.

Chanel fall / winter 2022 2023 Photo by Rafael Pavarotti

The collaboration between Gucci and Adidas attracted the attention of the whole fashion world. Gigi draws from the coveted collection and interprets a velvet dress, with a bodice, lace gloves and platform sandals in Gucci.

Gucci fall / winter 2022 2023 Photo by Rafael Pavarotti

With the Little black dress you are never wrong. The crêpe de chine dress worn by the model has an hourglass silhouette and is worn with a contrasting bag and shoes. All Prada.

Prada fall / winter 2022 2023 Photo by Rafael Pavarotti

The catsuit will continue to be a big trend this season. This jumpsuit made of duct tape is signed Balenciaga like the bag, and it certainly won’t go unnoticed.