Gigi Hadid for the first time on the cover of Vogue Italia: “Stories inspire people”

What was it like working on the photographic set for this story?

Raf created an incredible energy with his “circle”, a way to find focus and feeling with the team even when you don’t know each other … And then when I entered he was painting Grace’s face ruby ​​red!

They are two different creatives, yet they have similar visions. He is young, but he has a great knowledge of what he does. She has a way of building looks that is different from all other stylists. Working with her is fun because she never takes the obvious path, she always goes in search of an image that is a little extravagant and eccentric. As a model, especially at this point in my career, I’m happy that she says to me: “Gigi, do you get angry if I choose this slightly funky pose?”. And I reply: “Grace, I’m tired of always seeing myself in the same way, go ahead!”. She is really capable of putting you in a different light.

Jumpsuit made of duct tape and leather bag BALENCIAGA.

So do you enjoy playing a character rather than posing in a traditional way?

Yes, these are the best days. I appreciate and like photos whose goal is to convey an authentic and genuine aesthetic, without makeup or anything else. But I think what inspires people to join this industry and experience fashion as a source of inspiration are still the stories where the storytelling is really strong.