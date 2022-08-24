Get to know Old School Dinner, one of Ben Affleck’s favorite restaurants | Shows El Gordo and La Flaca

read transcript

especially that of this area,tell us what it is aboutthis restaurant.Gelena: Good afternoon.I tell you that I’m insavannah, georgia, a cityfull of history, the yearpast was chosen from one ofthe main cities forvisit within statesUnited, there are many around hererestaurants, includingI tell you that I had theopportunity to go to a verypicturesque, is one of thefavorite places of the actor.Let’s see what it is about.what better way to get thereamerican restaurant thaton a motorcycle 100%American, the facade of thisplace is totally unusual,that is decorated with everythingthat you least imagine,from rusty pans and allkind of gadgets, includinga wheelchair and even atoilet decorated with flowers. itthat many do not know is that thisis one of the restaurantsfavorites of the new husbandjennifer ópez, the actorhollywood ben affleck.tell me about the experiencehaving met ben affleck.>> entered with seven guests andwithout bodyguards, I knew thatI didn’t need it because I sawsee your sister, miss jerome.gelena: what did you milk to eat?>> said: i trust michelle.I went back and startedcook a number of things,afterwards he went into the kitchen andfood, wine with jenniferGarner, with his family, and theI knew all of them, but not oneknown jennifer ópez and herfamily.gelena: she is over 15 years oldexistence, here in addition towalls, from its guestsfrom always to severalcelebrities, the photos you seetreasures and boasts this chef arethe ones he has with his friend ben.Didn’t I leave you a tip?>> I don’t talk about that, it’s myBrother, he didn’t charge you anything.the last time he came he sat downthere, he brought 85 people, alreadyI lost the count of songstimes he has come here, buthe always spends it with me inthe kitchen, like when it wasbatman moviegelena: he is a true expertof southern cuisine, but ofall the photos you have ofvisitors must affleck thisis accompanied by an affectionategirl called me a lotattention.>> she’s one of my waitresses.you do your job well. sheis in love with ben, whogelena: the restaurant is veryquaint and stays packedof many tourists, I loved itthe food, the good treatmentthey gave us, my question iswhen will ben affleck leadjennifer ópez, that’s all ofmy part.rúl: this is one of themost beautiful cities in alldream story, 30 years agoI used to go to the restaurant that wasone of the most famous, is notif it still exists, it was avery old restaurantHe had been there for more than six years.Savannah is beautiful.