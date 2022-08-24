Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, gives scandal to the Sanctuary of Fatima: this is how she was dressed

Rain of criticism for Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez who presents herself in the Church like this.

Many web users were extremely supportive when the couple announced they had lost a child. Georgina and Cristiano were expecting twins, a boy and a girl. Everything was going well. The regular checkups did not suggest that one of them would not be able to survive. The couple had already welcomed Cristiano Junior and twins Eva and Mateo into their family. These children of the couple are all born to a surrogate mother while little Alana, born as the twins in 2017, is the couple’s first natural child. This time they were expecting twins again. The family was ready to welcome them but soon after the birth came the couple’s statement that their baby had not been able to survive.

The dress of Georgina Rodriguez, rain of criticism for the choice to appear in the Church

To bring back some joy in the family was the little girl who survived the very difficult birth of Giorgina. The couple have always been very believers and believe that there is now a guardian angel in heaven who will protect their children forever. Precisely because of the loss of their son for their summer holidays they decided to go to a sacred place. The couple chose to visit the Sanctuary of Fatima in Portugal. However, the look chosen by Giorgina to visit has caused a lot of sensation. The woman has posted on Instagram several shots in which she is in the Church and she writes in the caption:“Continue to look and illuminate my path, little Virgin”.

What started the controversy was not what she writes but what Georgina wears in the photos. The woman decided to wear a little white dress that showcases all of her curves. She wears a scarf to cover her head perfectly matched to her Chanel designer bag. Here then comes the rain of criticism. a user reminds the woman that the Church is a sacred place, not a place to show off. Alti, on the other hand, even believe that Cristiano’s partner was paid by the luxurious brand to sponsor the very expensive accessories. The bag he sports has a cost of 8 thousand euros while the scarf has a cost of 450 euros.

