Gardel Awards: Tini Stoessel dazzled with an extreme cut

The delivery of the Gardel Awards 2022 It was a true demonstration of trends by the hand of the most outstanding local artists and Tini Stoessel It was one of the most anticipated of the night. Consolidated as it girlthe singer arrived with a shocking total black look with an XXL cut in the best style Angelina Jolie who stole all flashes.

The details? She wore a maxi cloth jacket (which she abandoned at the moment of being photographed) and a dress strapless to the velvet body -just like that of the Hollywood actress- with a prominent slit in the skirtvery similar to that Brad Pitt’s ex popularized when she arrived with her Versace at the Oscars in 2012 and set a precedent. From that moment, the “Angelina cut” was replicated by countless celebrities.

Tini Stoessel, with an Angelina cut at the Gardel Awards. (Photo: Movilpress)

Angelina Jolie’s famous cut at the Academy Awards in 2012. (Photo: Instagram/@angelinajolie_official).

With the accessories, Tini gave the look the urban imprint that characterizes her latest outfits: she wore metallic, glitter embellished sky high sandalsand its classics Long tulle and net gloves to match the dress.

As a final detail, a choker rhinestonesthe ground hair with natural waves from the hand of his trusted stylist, Zacarías Guedesand a makeup that highlighted her eyes and lips: outlined eyes in format cat eyes and a lot gloss in the mouth.

Tini Stoessel dazzled with her gala bet. (Photo: Movilpress)

Tini Stoessel later surprised with a transparent body dress

In addition to taking the award for Best Pop Songfor your theme Lie to Mein duet with Mary BecerraTini Stoessel was one of the artists called to sing during the ceremony and, how could it be otherwise, she showed off with a high-impact bet.

Very played, chose a transparent net dress, attached to the body, with stripes in light colors such as yellow, pink and violet. the daring model exposed her underwearwhite, and covered him from the neck to the hands, like gloves.

Tini Stoessel, during her live performance at the Gardel Awards. (Photo: Movilpress)

For your performance She repeated the beauty look and shone beyond her power, not only with her wardrobe: the pink microphone she used was also adorned with sparkly appliqués.

Tini Stoessel shone on stage in a see-through dress. (Photo: Movilpress)

Diva wherever you look at it, Tini Stoessel She was one of the stars of the night and reaffirmed her status as one of the most influential women of the moment.

