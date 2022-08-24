From Rosalía’s adventures in São Paulo to Robert Downey Jr’s vacations in Saint-Tropez: celebrities in one click

Hours after her arrival in Argentina, the Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía greeted her fans at a party she attended after her show in São Paulo (The Grosby Group)

Robert Downey Jr. enjoyed the beach during his family vacation in Saint-Tropez

Casual in a long-sleeved T-shirt and gray shorts, Harry Styles stepped out for a cafe in New York City

Pamela Anderson had coffee after shopping in Malibu. Her monochrome white look was topped off with Balenciaga sandals.

Just days shy of his 42nd birthday, Macaulay Culkin is a proud dad enjoying a family day out with his fiancée Brenda Song and their 16-month-old son Dakota on a sunny afternoon in suburban Los Angeles.

Amanda Bynes was seen with her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael. Is there reconciliation?

Actress and singer Selena Gomez went out to buy food with a mysterious man and was angry when she discovered that the paparazzi were following them

Ivanka Trump enjoyed a relaxing day of fishing with her son and friends in Miami ahead of the release of her husband Jared Kushner’s new White House memoir.

Hilary Duff went out to dinner with her husband and two daughters in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage this past Saturday, August 20, in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island reservation outside of Savannah. The wedding dress she wore to the ceremony was the first of three Ralph Lauren dresses that made up her line of looks for the evening. Ben accessorized Jlo’s look with a classic white tuxedo jacket by Ralph Lauren Couture, black pants and a bow tie. His five children also wore looks by the same designer (The Grosby Group)



