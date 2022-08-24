FreeFire | Codes for today August 24, 2022; free rewards

We reach the halfway point of the week as always: playing Free Fire, the battle royale in fashion on mobile devices. And that means we have new free rewards codes are valid for today today, Wednesday of August from 2022. Once you have redeemed them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile forever. Remember that the title is available in format free-to-play for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire Max codes for today Monday August 24, 2022

This is the complete list of all the codes for the improved version of the game: Garena Free Fire MAX, available to redeem today, Monday, August 24, 2022:

B61YCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11WFNPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZRJAPH294KV5

WLSGJXS5KFYR

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeem free rewards codes in Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming it at this link. You must keep in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

First of all: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space indicated (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: Don’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin so you don’t run out of them.

Source | PrepareExams