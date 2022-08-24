Franco Escamilla bursts Jurado and is a “candidate” for DT of the Machine

Club América’s win over the Cruz Azul Machine in the Young Classic he continues to talk about and now he was the comedian Franco Escamilla who exploded against the sky-blue team and left several messages against the squad for his performance.

At the beginning of the “La Mesa Reñoña” program, Franco Escamilla “let loose” against the Cruz Azul players, especially with Sebastián Jurado, pointing out that it is inexcusable that they present themselves in the way they did at the Azteca Stadium.

“Ch**gas your mother, Sebastián Jurado and all of Cruz Azul. Yeah, f*ck her mom. She didn’t stop supporting them but f**k her mother for every goal they conceded, 70 times 7 as the bible says”

“If they tell me ‘hey, Franco, we’re having a mess’, I don’t make excuses to give my show, you don’t make excuses to do your f*cking job”

Franco Escamilla did not stop there, because he also left a “hint” for Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, assuring that if he can lead the Mexican National Team without following the games, he can train the Machine “from a distance”.

“To the chili, I mere. Hashtag “Franco to lead Cruz Azul”. If “Tata” Martino doesn’t have to be in the games, why should I? I’m going to lead from afar”

The “Devil” Escamilla has already defined even his game system, as he assured that he will emulate the 1974 Dutch National Team, where everyone attacks and everyone defends.

“Total Football, like Clockwork Orange, everyone attacks, everyone defends, because what are these nonsense that ‘I don’t attack because I’m a defender, I don’t defend because I’m a forward’, no sir”