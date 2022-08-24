Fortnite x Destiny 2: Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey and Unknown Exo arrive as skins

In the destiny 2 Gamescom 2022 Showcase, Bungie has announced a new collaboration with Fortnite. Commander Zavala, Ikora King Y unknown exo of Destiny they arrive as new skins a fortnite battle royale. We tell you everything about this collaboration just below:

Fortnite x Destiny 2: these are the skins of Comandante Zavala, Ikora Rey and Unknown Exo

As we have mentioned above, at the end of the Gamescom 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase held on 08/23/2022, Bungie announced that skins from his game would come to Fortnite. This was the trailer shown:

Summarizing, Skins for Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey and Unknown Exo from Destiny 2 arrive in Fortnite. they will be available in store from 08/24/2022 at 02:00 CEST. We leave you the details of each skin below:

All Destiny 2 items in Fortnite

Skin Commander Zavala of Destiny 2 in Fortnite

Official art of the skin Commander Zavala of Destiny 2 in Fortnite

The Destiny 2 Commander Zavala skin in Fortnite It comes with the following accessories:

Skin Commander Zavala

Targe backpacking accessory

Crown Splitter Harvesting Tool

Hummingbird Hang Glider (includes Zavala’s Shader bonus style)

Skin Ikora King of Destiny 2 in Fortnite

Official art of the skin Ikora Rey of Destiny 2 in Fortnite

The Destiny 2 King Ikora skin in Fortnite It comes with the following accessories:

Skin Ikora King

Ophiuchus backpack accessory

Dark Claw Harvesting Tool

Hummingbird Glider (includes Ikora’s Shader bonus style)

Skin Unknown Exo of Destiny 2 in Fortnite

Official art of the Destiny 2 Unknown Exo skin in Fortnite

The Destiny 2 Unknown Exo skin in Fortnite It comes with the following accessories:

Skin Unknown Exo

Pouka backpacking accessory

Gathering Tool The Lament

Hummingbird Glider (includes the additional Shader style of the Unknown Exo)

Gesture Investigate Destiny 2 in Fortnite

The Destiny 2 Investigate gesture in Fortnite does not “belong” to any particular skin and can be used by any character.

We do not yet know what price these objects will have; We will inform you again when they arrive at the store and we know their cost. What we do know is that, as usual, these items can be purchased both in a bundle and separately.

New Destiny 2 Creative map in Fortnite

In addition to the skins themselves, Fortnite comes with the New Destiny 2 Creative Mode Map from Team PWR called Guardian Zone Control: Javelin-4. The island code is 0642-9767-7225.

Destiny 2 is one more collaboration of Fortnite Season 3. Another quite popular and recent one has been that of Dragon Ball, which has brought with it Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma skins and even themed Missions with free rewards.

Sources: YouTube/Destiny The Game, Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration