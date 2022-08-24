Fortnite × Breaking Bad: fans hallucinate with the possible arrival of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman | Present

Fortnite long ago ceased to be a simple video game to become the one in which the multiverse is real, and that is that we have Batman, Naruto, Goku, LeBron James, Indiana Jones, Spider-Man, Chapulín Colorado and John Wick in the same place. However, we cannot speak of a crossover in its entirety without the presence of Walter White Y Jesse Pinkmanprotagonists of the legendary series “Breaking bad”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker