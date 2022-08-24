Fortnite × Breaking Bad: fans hallucinate with the possible arrival of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman | Present

Fortnite long ago ceased to be a simple video game to become the one in which the multiverse is real, and that is that we have Batman, Naruto, Goku, LeBron James, Indiana Jones, Spider-Man, Chapulín Colorado and John Wick in the same place. However, we cannot speak of a crossover in its entirety without the presence of Walter White Y Jesse Pinkmanprotagonists of the legendary series “Breaking bad”.

In social networks, such as Twitter, some gamer theories have been circulating based on some findings made on the Fortnite island, such as the existence of a caravan, in the middle of the desert, with two chairs outside of it, which is very reminiscent of “Breaking bad”.

Users believe that Epic Games would be working on a collaboration between Fortnite and “Breaking bad”. Photo: Twitter capture

Inside the vehicle there are two beds, a couple of armchairs and a television, very similar to the place where Walter White Y Jesse Pinkman They produced methamphetamine. However, curious as it may seem, important insiders such as HYPEX, iFireMonkey or Shiina have not discovered anything about it.

On the other hand, Epic Games has not given any clues about a possible collaboration between Fortnite and “Breaking Bad”. In addition, on social networks it is also mentioned that said caravan and the chairs in the desert are assets of “Save the world” from chapter 1, so it would have nothing to do with the series.

Given the uncertainty about the origin and the reason why the vehicle and those objects are in that part of the island of the battle royale, gamers do not stop dreaming of a Fortnite × “Breaking Bad” crossover event would be complete madness. Who wouldn’t want to look like Walter White either Jesse Pinkman inside the video game?