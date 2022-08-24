Fortnite: what are the worst Dragon Ball skins according to the general classification | attire | DB | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

It’s been a week since the collaboration started Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super. Loopers flocked to the item shop to purchase skins from the Akira Toriyama franchise. But which were the favorites by the community? Did they manage to stand out in the historical ranking of skins of Fortnite?

Although the collaboration has been a general success, the skins of dragon ball they haven’t done too well in terms of qualifying. While this doesn’t mean that they are bad aspects, it seems that not everyone is very impressed with them.

FORTNITE | Classification of Dragon Ball skins

Goku It was the most purchased skin by the community during the collaboration, but it is ranked 318th overall. This is rather strange given that Naruto’s Kakashi Hatake skin is ranked 42nd. The set is priced at 2000 V-Bucks.

Beerus he ranks second in the ranking of Dragon Ball outfits, but is ranked 662nd in the overall ranking, five points below Hinata Hyuga. Despite being one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball Super, it seems that his fame hasn’t gotten him very far. The set of him is priced at 1500 V-Bucks.

Vegeta it is the third of the preferences in the collaboration, but it ranks 853 in the overall list. His set costs 1800 V-Bucks.

Finally, bulma is the least preferred outfit by the community of Fortnite in collaboration with Dragon Ball. she is ranked 1034th on the overall list, five places below Belle Berry. However, the skin is available for purchase in the Item Shop for 1200 V-Bucks.

