The challenges Y Missions of the week 12 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 08/25/2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. Here we tell you which is each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 12 Leaked Missions

Fortnite Season 3 Week 12 Leaked Challenges and Missions

Roll Rampage Rocks (0/6) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect bars in Laguna Fortuna (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Headshot opponents with a High Power Shotgun (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to players with a Chainsaw (0/200) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Shoot opponents with a Two Shot Shotgun (0/10) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Tame wild animals in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land in Boletus Forest or Mushroom Orchard and travel to El Brillo in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Eliminate an opponent with a melee weapon (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Upgrade a Charge SMG at an upgrade bench (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 21.40the fifth content update of Chapter 3 Season 3. As we discussed above, these Challenges and Missions will be available from Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem.

As always, on our website you will have guides for each and every one of these Missions as soon as they are active in the game. Until then, we recommend you visit our Fortnite guide for help with different aspects of the game, such as how to complete all the Missions or how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration