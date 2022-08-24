Fortnite Season 3: How to complete the challenges of Week 12

Like every week Fortnite is back to offer the community a series of missions and challenges. Their goal is to make it possible for players to accumulate battle pass pointsas well as offering additional information about the game itself.

The challenges will be available from fifteen:00 Spanish time on Thursday, August 25 and will end next Wednesday. As usual, users of the battle royale of Epic Games They will be able to enjoy a total of 7 missions, although they will be able to find two more that will only be activated in the event that any of the previous ones present unforeseen problems.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 12 Missions

Roll Rampage Rocks (0/6) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect bars in Laguna Fortuna (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Headshot opponents with a High Power Shotgun (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to players with a Chainsaw (0/200) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Shoot opponents with a Two Shot Shotgun (0/10) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Tame wild animals in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land in Boletus Forest or Mushroom Orchard and travel to El Brillo in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Eliminate an opponent with a melee weapon (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Upgrade a Charge SMG at an upgrade bench (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

As we mentioned before, the challenges will only be available Until next weekso we recommend that you take advantage of the time to get as many experience points as you can.