Fortnite reveals the arrival of Destiny 2 skins for… today! In addition, they will also arrive in Fall Guys

I don’t know if you’ve ever heard that Destiny 2 is a game that is dead. It may have run out of steam since it came out, it’s normal, it’s been years, but he is far from dead. Its expansions continue to be an absolute success, there are many players who continue to play day by day and the event that took place today is proof of all this. Because not only have they revealed news for the game, but a collaboration with Fortnite.

and you will say “Well, it’s one more collaboration for Fortnite, but next to dragonball, this is nothing”. It’s still a way of expand the universe so crazy and with so little sense that the boys of Epic Games. And the thing does not stop there, since skins from the game also arrive Bungie to Fall Guys, another of the great free hits of recent times. Take a look at all the info!

This is what Destiny 2 skins look like in Fortnite and Fall Guys

has been with this video with which they have confirmed a good handful of news related to destiny 2 and the company Epic Games:

To get started, it has been confirmed that the game reaches Epic Games Store ✅

✅ And just as it was filtered, There will also be Destiny 2 skins in Fortnite ✌️

These are available from today for all those who want to get hold of them

will also reach ✅ And they have been confirmed, in turn, skins of Destiny 2 for Fall Guys for next month, specifically on september 17 ⏳

What do you think of this three-way collaboration? What is clear is that Fortnite continues to grow, but so does destiny 2 with new expansions.