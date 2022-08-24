Fortnite PlayStation Cup August 2022 on PS4 and PS5: dates, times and how to participate

The playstation cup of Fortnitean exclusive tournament of PS4 Y PS5is back in August of 2022. This competitive event will allow us to win rewards in cash if we are in good standing. Below we tell you everything that has been announced about this new Cup of fortnite season 3:

When is the Fortnite PlayStation Cup in August 2022?

The Fortnite PlayStation Cup of August 2022 is divided into several phases that take place on the 25th, 27th and 28th, at a time that changes depending on our game region. To check the specific schedule according to the region in which we want to participate, we must enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. We will update this section of the news as soon as we have more information.

Qualifying Phase 1: it will be played at Wild Storm Solo mode , which brings with it a faster early game and a new behavior of the storm in the middle of the games. The top 50 players from each region will advance to the finals directly.

, which brings with it a faster early game and a new behavior of the storm in the middle of the games. The top 50 players from each region will advance to the finals directly. Qualifying Phase 2: it will be played at solo mode. The top 50 players from each region will advance to the finals directly.

How to participate in the August 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup?

To participate in the August 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup we have to connect to Fortnite from a PS4 or PS5 on the indicated days at the time that corresponds according to our region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. Also we must have an active PlayStation Plus account. To enter the PlayStation Cup game mode, from the Play tab:

Change the mode to PlayStation Cup Mode by pressing the square to access the Discover tab.

Scroll to the Fortnite Competitions section.

Select PlayStation Cup.

In each qualifying phase, the participants will have up to three hours to play up to ten games in which the objective is to earn the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by being in a good position consistently.

Fortnite PlayStation Cup August 2022 Prizes

This is the award list for PlayStation Cups August 2022 players:

all regions

For getting at least 16 points in Qualifying 1 or 8 points in Qualifying 2: Squishy Ice Cream graffiti.

Europe

1st $2,000

2nd $1,800

3rd $1,700

4th $1,600

5th $1,500

6th $1,400

7th $1,300

8th $1,200

9th $1,100

10th $800

11th to 20th $600

21st to 30th $500

31st to 50th $400

United States (East Coast)

1st $1,600

2nd $1,400

3rd $1,300

4th $1,200

5th $1,100

6th $1,000

7th $900

8th $800

9th $700

10th $600

11th to 20th $500

21st to 30th $400

United States (West Coast)

1st $1,400

2nd $1,200

3rd $1,100

4th $1,000

5th $900

6th $800

7th $700

8th $600

9th $500

10th $450

11th to 25th $400

Brazil

1st $1,500

2nd $1,300

3rd $1,200

4th $1,100

5th $1,000

6th $900

7th $800

8th $700

9th $600

10th $500

11th to 25th $400

Asia

1st $1,000

2nd $850

3rd $800

4th $750

5th $700

6th $650

7th $600

8th $550

9th $500

10th $450

11th to 100th $200

Oceania and the Middle East

1st $1,000

2nd $800

3rd $750

4th $700

5th $650

6th $600

7th $550

8th $500

9th $450

10th $400

August 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups Scoring System

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th to 15th place: 11 points

16th to 20th place: 9 points

21st to 25th place: 7 points

26th to 30th place: 5 points

31st to 35th place: 4 points

36th to 40th place: 3 points

41st to 50th place: 2 points

51st to 75th place: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point in Qualifiers 1 and 2. Eliminations will count for 2 points in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup Final.

These are competitive Fortnite Season 3 events. If you want to warm up and get your batteries ready for these new cups, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide, where we tell you, among other things, where there are Vending Machines or how to improve weapons . This information can get you out of more than one jam.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]