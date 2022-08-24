Fortnite PlayStation Cup August 2022 on PS4 and PS5: dates, times and how to participate
The playstation cup of Fortnitean exclusive tournament of PS4 Y PS5is back in August of 2022. This competitive event will allow us to win rewards in cash if we are in good standing. Below we tell you everything that has been announced about this new Cup of fortnite season 3:
When is the Fortnite PlayStation Cup in August 2022?
The Fortnite PlayStation Cup of August 2022 is divided into several phases that take place on the 25th, 27th and 28th, at a time that changes depending on our game region. To check the specific schedule according to the region in which we want to participate, we must enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. We will update this section of the news as soon as we have more information.
- Qualifying Phase 1: it will be played at Wild Storm Solo mode, which brings with it a faster early game and a new behavior of the storm in the middle of the games. The top 50 players from each region will advance to the finals directly.
- Qualifying Phase 2: it will be played at solo mode. The top 50 players from each region will advance to the finals directly.
How to participate in the August 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup?
To participate in the August 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup we have to connect to Fortnite from a PS4 or PS5 on the indicated days at the time that corresponds according to our region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. Also we must have an active PlayStation Plus account. To enter the PlayStation Cup game mode, from the Play tab:
- Change the mode to PlayStation Cup Mode by pressing the square to access the Discover tab.
- Scroll to the Fortnite Competitions section.
- Select PlayStation Cup.
In each qualifying phase, the participants will have up to three hours to play up to ten games in which the objective is to earn the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by being in a good position consistently.
Fortnite PlayStation Cup August 2022 Prizes
This is the award list for PlayStation Cups August 2022 players:
all regions
- For getting at least 16 points in Qualifying 1 or 8 points in Qualifying 2: Squishy Ice Cream graffiti.
Europe
- 1st $2,000
- 2nd $1,800
- 3rd $1,700
- 4th $1,600
- 5th $1,500
- 6th $1,400
- 7th $1,300
- 8th $1,200
- 9th $1,100
- 10th $800
- 11th to 20th $600
- 21st to 30th $500
- 31st to 50th $400
United States (East Coast)
- 1st $1,600
- 2nd $1,400
- 3rd $1,300
- 4th $1,200
- 5th $1,100
- 6th $1,000
- 7th $900
- 8th $800
- 9th $700
- 10th $600
- 11th to 20th $500
- 21st to 30th $400
United States (West Coast)
- 1st $1,400
- 2nd $1,200
- 3rd $1,100
- 4th $1,000
- 5th $900
- 6th $800
- 7th $700
- 8th $600
- 9th $500
- 10th $450
- 11th to 25th $400
Brazil
- 1st $1,500
- 2nd $1,300
- 3rd $1,200
- 4th $1,100
- 5th $1,000
- 6th $900
- 7th $800
- 8th $700
- 9th $600
- 10th $500
- 11th to 25th $400
Asia
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $850
- 3rd $800
- 4th $750
- 5th $700
- 6th $650
- 7th $600
- 8th $550
- 9th $500
- 10th $450
- 11th to 100th $200
Oceania and the Middle East
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $800
- 3rd $750
- 4th $700
- 5th $650
- 6th $600
- 7th $550
- 8th $500
- 9th $450
- 10th $400
August 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups Scoring System
- Victory Royale: 30 points
- 2nd: 25 points
- 3rd: 22 points
- 4th: 20 points
- 5th: 19 points
- 6th: 17 points
- 7th: 16 points
- 8th: 15 points
- 9th: 14 points
- 10th: 13 points
- 11th to 15th place: 11 points
- 16th to 20th place: 9 points
- 21st to 25th place: 7 points
- 26th to 30th place: 5 points
- 31st to 35th place: 4 points
- 36th to 40th place: 3 points
- 41st to 50th place: 2 points
- 51st to 75th place: 1 point
- Each elimination: 1 point in Qualifiers 1 and 2. Eliminations will count for 2 points in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup Final.
These are competitive Fortnite Season 3 events. If you want to warm up and get your batteries ready for these new cups, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide, where we tell you, among other things, where there are Vending Machines or how to improve weapons . This information can get you out of more than one jam.
Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]