Fortnite: how to reach level 200 of the Battle Pass with the new XP glitch | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The glitches of Fortnite they can hurt games, but a select community knows how to take advantage of bugs to passively gain XP. If you want to unlock Tier 200 of the Battle Pass, you’d better stay until the end. You will not have to do any hack that puts your account at risk. We have the solution in Creative Mode.

The best of these mistakes Fortnite is that players can earn XP passively. After joining the map and interacting with some objects, they can simply leave the game on and earn thousands of XP without doing anything. This practice is something gamers call AFK and it’s not illegal if you don’t abuse the method in your games.

the youtuber aspegaming posted a video showing how to get a good amount of XP through the following creative map: 5054-5057-3365. When joining the scenario, you will have to follow a whole series of actions so that you start generating XP constantly.

Most of the time you will have to detect the hidden buttons to add experience points automatically. There are several actions that you must complete so that you add thousands of points per minute and thus climb to level 200 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite.

Here we show you what you must do to earn that XP that is waiting for you.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 11 Challenges

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to a player with a Designated Marksman Rifle over 75 meters (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Gesture at the Tree of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Land 3 times in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Open Supply Drops (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Charge SMG (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

