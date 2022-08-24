For this reason Karol G refused to participate in the movie “Aquaman”

The Colombian singer revealed that she refused to participate in the movie “Aquaman” because she had to stop making music for eight months.

In a preview of the interview, which will be published today Wednesday, with the Puerto Rican announcer Jorge Pabón “Molusco”, the artist said that it was a good role as well as the opportunity to work with big Hollywood stars, but her music comes first.

“They offered me a role in the ‘Aquaman’ movie, a super cool role, but the commitment was so great that I had to stop making music for eight months and, well, first things first, my music is the most important thing”, revealed the “bichota”.

The interpreter of “Provenza” said that although the role was a challenge and she loved it, she had to reject it because it was to record in 2021, a year that was crucial in her career and where she became more established as an artist.

Karol, who has already ventured into acting with a participation in the series “Griselda” with Sofía Vergara, and which has not yet been released, said that she would like to be the villain of a movie.

The renowned singer is enjoying one of the best moments of her professional career, positioning herself as one of the main artists of the global urban genre.

His tour is in 17th place with more than $869,000 per city.