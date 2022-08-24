for marriage to Ben Affleck bare back and pearl cascades

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck for the second time last weekend but only in the last few hours has she released the official photos of the ceremony in great style. For the occasion she showed off three different total white mermaid dresses, all very elegant, princely and customized especially for her.

Love between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seems to have come out of a real fairy tale. After experiencing an overwhelming passion some 20 years ago, they fell in love again, eventually getting married in Las Vegas last July. The two also organized a romantic honeymoon in Paris during the summer but they didn’t give up on celebrations in style. One month after their first “impromptu” wedding, the couple organized a spectacular second wedding with friends and relatives in Riceboro, Georgia, at the actor’s estate, the location where the two should have said the fateful yes just 20 years ago. Only in the last few hours, however, the pop star has released some official images of the reception, revealing her three spectacular tailored wedding dresses.

Who signed Jennifer Lopez wedding dresses

If during the wedding in Las Vegas J.Lo had shown off two different white dresses, one vintage by Alexander McQueen, the other all in lace by Zuhair Murad, for the second wedding party in Georgia she preferred to focus on a single designer, Ralph Lauren. The Maison has created three different personalized and tailored white dresses for her, transforming all her requests into reality. The first, the one for the actual ceremony, was the most spectacular: a long, romantic and sinuous high-necked mermaid, with a train made with 500 meters of fabric and 1,000 hand-sewn tulle handkerchiefs to create voluminous flounces . The veil over 6 meters long has also made it even more fairytale.

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren’s first wedding dress

From the cut-out on the breast to the jewel dress

During the reception Jennifer Lopez changed her dress three times and, although she never gave up the mermaid silhouette that wrapped her shapes, to kick off the celebrations she opted for a jewel model decorated with hundreds of cascading strings of pearls . It was made by 30 tailor-craftsmen, who took 700 hours to hand embroider the silk garment with tulle, pearls and crystals. At the end of the evening, however, she opted for a minimal but at the same time hyper sensual style. Ralph Lauren’s latest dress left the back bare and featured a halter neck with a maxi cut-out at the center of the décolleté studded with sparkling Swarovski crystals. Also in this case the veil was not lacking, even if the pop star preferred a short variant in transparent tulle that covered only the head. Ben Affleck also relied on Ralph Lauren’s elegance by sporting a cream-colored smokinig with a one-button jacket, double-pleated black trousers and a matching waistcoat.